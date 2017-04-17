Conwy Borough end of season review

IN a season that promised much, it has ended with Conwy Borough being relegated from the Huws Gray Alliance.

Just a few short years after they finished second, the Tangerines will now be plying their trade in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance providing all the promoted teams meet the criteria.

Brian Pritchard’s side were unable to pull off the great escape after they clawed their way back to draw 3-3 to Mold Alexandra at Y Morfa, which saw them three behind at the break after a disastrous start.

The club will now have to regroup and provide both the staff, players and supporters with some stability which has been severely lacking over the last two seasons.

A host of managers have come and gone during the successful days of Darren Moss, and player turnover at the club has been nothing short of extraordinary, which is down to each boss trying to stamp their mark on the squad.

It’s clear that this has to change if Boro want to return to the second tier at the first opportunity, and a decision needs to be made on the future of Pritchard as soon as possible to give the squad some security and stability as they look to bounce back.

Despite their relegation there have been some positives, with the form of striker Joe Chaplin catching the eye.

The talented forward has been in lethal form throughout the season and the Tangerines’ fortunes might have been different had Chaplin remained at the club for the duration of the campaign and not signed for Llandudno for a brief period in January.

They will no doubt be favourites to go straight back up next season, but lessons need to be learned from their demotion, with stability key to any chances they have of making a significant impact next season.