Colwyn Bay captain Morris looks for progression ahead of cricket season opener

COLWYN Bay captain Sion Morris is looking for his side to progress as they kick off their campaign this weekend.

The Liverpool and District Premier Division outfit start their league fixtures with a trip to Ainsdale on Saturday, before hosting Brymbo in the Welsh Cup on Sunday.

The club have made some significant signings ahead of the new season, with talented duo Will Higginson and Gareth Goodson arriving at Penrhyn Avenue from Northop Hall and Mochdre respectively.

Morris, said: “The squad is looking very good and we have definitely strengthened in a number of areas.

“Obviously staying up was the main priority last season and we managed to do that, and although it is going to be difficult again I hope we can progress that little bit more and hopefully get our hands back on the Welsh Cup.

“Will is a player that we have been targeting for a number of years now, and I am delighted to have got him signed because he is going to open the bowling for us and provide some valuable middle order runs.

“Gareth brings with him a lot of experience and adds some depth to our bowling attack, and it is great to have Pat Leach signed and he will be travelling from Cardiff to play for us, which is fantastic.”

The club have also secured the signing of Sri Lankan all-rounder Rumesh Buddika, who arrived in the country on Tuesday.

He is captain Sri Lanka Development Emerging Team and will also be coaching pupils at Rydal Penrhos School as part of his deal.

“Rumesh has played in the UK before as part of the Sri Lankan under 19s squad, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club,” added Morris.

“He has plenty of ability both with the bat and with his spin bowling, which is going to take some of the pressure off Paul Jenkins.”