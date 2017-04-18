Rhyl set to offer free admission for WPL finale with Llandudno

RHYL Football Club have announced that there will be free entry to their Dafabet Welsh Premier League game against Llandudno on Saturday.

Officials at the club have taken this decision following the defeat at Aberystwyth Town which effectively has seen the Lilywhites relegated to the Huws Gray Alliance for the 2017/18 season.

The gesture has been agreed to offer thanks to the loyal Corbett Sports Stadium faithful who have backed the club during the campaign.

Managing director Mike Jones, said: “At the gates there will be an opportunity for fans to make a donation towards the club as it begins to raises the funds to ensure that the team is competitive in their attempts to bounce back next year, and seek to win the Alliance to return to the top tier of Welsh Football.

“Saturday’s game, which is to be sponsored by Cartrefi Conwy, has seen thousands of free tickets for children distributed in the Rhyl and Llandudno area to encourage local children to attend the game. This decision will allow parents to enter the ground free of charge in addition.”

The club have also confirmed a bucket collection will be made at the game for Luke’s Army. Following the diagnosis of their eldest son with Stage Four Hodgkins Lymphoma after lumps were found in his neck and abdomen.

The Kinmel Bay family have been seeking to try to raise funds for a few of the charities that have helped them through this awful time in their son’s life.