RGC Academy star gets Wales U18 shirt from world champion boxer Lee Selby

AN RGC Academy star has received his international rugby shirt from a world champion boxer.

Dan Owen, an upper sixth form pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, was presented with his Wales U18 colours by Lee Selby following their narrow 38-36 International Series loss to Ireland.

The 17-year-old, who is a member of the school’s Rugby Academy which is run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union, performed well during the tournament and contributed significantly in both his starts, which were victories against Scotland and Canada.

It has been a season to remember for the pupil, who has risen through the ranks with the Gogs to make a number of senior appearances in their highly successful debut season in the Principality Premiership.

Owen has also captained the U18 side in a number of high profile fixtures throughout the campaign.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “Dan can be immensely proud of his achievements as part of the national side, and everyone at Rydal Penrhos is thrilled with his progress.

“We were delighted to have the only North Wales representative in the national squad, which is a testament to his talent and the hard work of our staff and coaches at RGC.

“He has an incredibly bright future in the game if he continues to develop at his current rate, and Dan now joins the long list of internationals we have produced at Rydal Penrhos.”