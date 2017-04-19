Former Anglesey rugby star George North named in British and Irish Lions squad

A FORMER Anglesey rugby star has been selected from the British and Irish Lions squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

George North, who attended Bodedern School, is part of Warren Gatland’s 37-man squad that will make the trip to the southern hemisphere for what is expected to be a gruelling three-test series against the All Blacks.

The 25-year-old, who turned out for Llangefni, Pwllheli, Rhyl and RGC at youth level, will be taking part in his second tour under the leadership of Sam Warburton, who skippers the Lions once again.

North has enjoyed a fine season for both club and country, turning in a number of eye-catching effort in the Six Nations and for English Premiership side Northampton.

Gatland said: “The competition for places, there’s going to be players fighting for Test spots. There’s no clear favourites for certain positions.

“The midweek games tend to be a little easier but the quality of the opposition will be hugely challenging which is why we’ve selected a few more players than 2013.

“I think there’s been healthy debate about the squad. It’s an incredible traditional team and we want everyone to be supportive and behind the team.”

The full Lions squad

Backs: Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell (England), Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Jonathan Joseph (England), Conor Murray (Ireland), George North (Wales), Jack Nowell (England), Jared Payne (Ireland), Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), Tommy Seymour (Scotland), Ben Te’o (England), Anthony Watson (England), Rhys Webb (Wales), Liam Williams (Wales), Ben Youngs (England).

Forwards: Rory Best (Ireland), Dan Cole (England), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), George Kruis (England), Courtney Lawes (England), Joe Marler (England), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Ross Moriarty (Wales), Sean O’Brien (Ireland), Peter O’Mahony (Ireland), Ken Owens (Wales), Kyle Sinckler (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Mako Vunipola (England), Billy Vunipola (England), Sam Warburton (Wales).