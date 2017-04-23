Llandudno draw at relegated Rhyl to end WPL campaign

LLANDUDNO brought the curtain down on their Dafabet Welsh Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at relegated Rhyl.

Alan Morgan’s side worked hard to come back from a goal behind to claim a share of the spoils, and the point ensures they finished in ninth spot and just five points above the drop zone.

The opening exchanges brought little in the way of chances, with Alex Jones going close early on when his effort forced a smart save from visiting custodian Dave Roberts.

It was the home side who drew first blood shortly before the break when a Jones delivery deflected off a defender and somehow found its way past Roberts.

This provoked a strong response from the away side after the break, and they levelled proceedings on 68 minutes when striker Jamie Reed gave Rory Crowther no chance with a close-range effort.

Top scorer Marc Williams almost put the away side in-front when he somehow failed to find the target from four yards, while substitute Josh Davies went closest to a winner for the Lilies when his powerful drive was block ensuring the fourth draw in as many encounters between the two sides this season.

Despite their disappointing end to the season it has been one to remember for the club, who made their presence felt in the Europa League against Swedish giants Goteborg.

It looked for a long while as if Morgan’s men would be making a return to the playoffs in seventh place, but they eventually overtaken in convincing style by Newtown, who enjoyed a remarkable run to claim the spot.