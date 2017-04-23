Colwyn Bay end season with defeat to playoff bound Scarborough

WILL BOOTH was named Colwyn Bay Supporters’ Player of the Season after the Seagulls ended their campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Scarborough Athletic.

Gaz Grant got both the Manager’s and Director’s vote, while Louis Corrigan was named Players’ Player.

In a game a few chances Jacob Hazel seized on a missed clearance kick to score the only goal of the game on 54 minutes and book Scarborough’s place in the play-offs.

Bay, who were without injured Jamie Rainford, struggled to create a noteworthy chance against a defence that has not conceded a goal now in eight consecutive games.

Long range shots from Corrigan and Booth were easily dealt with by keeper Joe Green, although he did well to tip a deflected cross from Warren Bellew over his own bar.

Karl Wills was not that much busier at the other end, although he made an excellent one-on-one save from Scarborough’s Cameron Murray in the second half, with Murray and Jameel Ible missing the target with good chances.

A big following from Scarborough, which gave the Bay their biggest home gate of the season (470) celebrated with their players afterwards and they can look forward to a play-off semi-final against Ossett Town on Tuesday.

Lancaster City were crowned Champions after a 5-2 win at Glossop, while Farsley Celtic and Colne will contest the other play-off semi-final.

Phil Hadland’s side finished the season in a disappoint 15th place after starting the year as one of the favourties for promotion.