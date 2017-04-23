Champions Llandudno begin Premier Division defence with narrow Mochdre win

CHAMPIONS Llandudno began the defence of their North Wales Premier Division crown with a 21-run derby win over Mochdre.

Jack Rimmington’s side were made to work hard for the triumph in what was a hotly contested affair throughout, and they will look to make it two on the bounce this Saturday when they travel to fancied Denbigh.

After being put into bat, the home side lost openers Robin Smith and Danial Evans early on when they were sent back to the pavilion off the bowling of Patrick Glover and Russ Boswell and 29 and 17 respectively.

Matthew Jones was also out cheaply when he was caught off a Gareth Davies delivery for eight, and the same bowler was on hand to dismiss Ajay Dhawan (6) and Rimmington (0) on his way to figures of 3-19.

The one constant was Rydal Penrhos School pupil Will Sissons, with the young sensation top scoring with a patient 34 off 60 balls before he was eventually removed by Kyle Brown.

Rhydian Morgan contributed 19 to the cause, while Tom Thornton and Ethan Hill both hit 13 apiece as the home side were all out for 159 from 49.3 overs.

The visiting run chase got off to a poor start when Davies and James French were both ousted by Rimmington for five runs combined, and overseas star Glover made 13 before he was out at the hands of Jones.

A knock of 67 from captain Matt Humphreys got the away side back into the contest, but a four wicket salvo from Tom Thornton for the loss of 18 runs proved to be the difference between the two sides as Mochdre ended the day on 138 all out from 43 overs of play.

The title hopefuls will look to claim their first win of the season this weekend when the host rivals Bangor on Saturday.