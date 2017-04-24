Colwyn Bay begin campaign with league and cup success

COLWYN Bay made a positive start to the new season with a pair of back-to-back successes.

Sion Morris’ side opened their Liverpool and District Premier Division with a 58-run win over Ainsdale, before they advanced to the next stage of the Welsh Cup with an impressive five wicket triumph over Brymbo.

They will look to keep their positive momentum going this Saturday when Bay host Lytham at Penrhyn Avenue.

New arrival Pat Leach got the visitors off to a flyer with a knock of 61, and he was aided by a superb century from Jordan Evans, who smashed 123 off just 86 deliveries before they were eventually both removed by Martyn Farrell (2-89).

George Johansen contributed 16 to the cause, and overseas star Rumesh Buddhika hit the ground running with a sublime unbeaten 100, which came off a staggering 54 deliveries.

This enabled Morris to declare with his side on 308-3 from 38.2 overs.

The hosts began their run chase with moderate success thanks to Andy Davies (29) and skipper Andy Barlow (18), who were ousted from the crease by Paul Jenkins and Buddhika, but opener Faiz Fazal got them back into the contest with a patient 105 from 136 until he became Adam Campion’s first victim of the afternoon.

New signing Will Higginson ran out Mark Lucas on 35, and a devastating spell of bowling from Ryan Holtby tore through the lower order as he finished the day with four wickets for the loss of 54 runs.

This proved to be the tipping point as the home side were all out for 250 from 57 overs.

The second unit also begun their season impressively to secure a 63-run victory over Southport Trinity.