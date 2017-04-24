Welsh Alliance round-up: Relegation looms large for Llanrwst United after Glantraeth loss

LLANRWST United remain rooted to the Division One drop zone after a resounding 5-1 defeat at title favourites Glantraeth.

The home side came out strongly and opened the scoring on nine minutes through Harry Galeotti, before Keiron Jeffries doubled their advantage with a neat finish a minute before the break.

Hotshot Corrig McGonigle continued his sensational scoring streak with a powerful effort on 61 minutes, before Shaun Lock sealed the points following a period of pressure on 65.

Luke Roberts managed a consolation for the Rwsters on 72 minutes, but prolific striker McGonigle completed the scoring on 78 to take his tally to 36 league goals for the season.

Llandudno Junction continued their disappointing end to the campaign with a 3-2 home reverse to Greenfield.

The Railwaymen went ahead on 23 minutes through Lee Ellis, but the visitors responded well and levelled on 44 courtesy on a Sam Watson strike.

After the break saw Liam Robinson put the away side in-front on 50 minutes, before Gareth Henley sealed their win on 86 after the hosts levelled midway through the half with an own goal.

Hapless Glan Conwy were unable to pull off a shock as they were soundly beaten 4-1 at Llanrug United, and Abergele Town were thrashed 6-0 at Nantlle Vale.

A hat-trick from Aaron Hughes did the majority of the damage, with Kevin Barlow, Robert Owen and Jack Jones also finding the target.

In Division Two, Llandudno Albion moved closer to the title as an Allan Davies effort gave them a narrow 1-0 triumph at Gaerwen, a result that moves them three points clear of Mynydd Llandegai with a game in hand.

Penmaenmawr Phoenix had a brace from Alfie Caldecott to thank for a 3-0 win at Llanfairpwll.