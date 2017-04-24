Nant Conwy stay top after Bro Ffestiniog rout

NANT Conwy remain on course for the Division One North crown after a 38-0 win at Bro Ffestiniog.

Delwyn Jones scythed his way through to score the first try of the match on 20 minutes against the run of play, and this was quickly followed by Gareth Davies crossing the white wash on the half hour mark.

The floodgates opened after the break with Nant pulling further clear after Gethin Vaughan touched down after a fine team move on 48 minutes, and the impressive Carwyn Davies produced a stunning individual effort to add a fourth try on 53.

The scoring was concluded a minute from time when exciting young talent Davies scored another eye-catching try. Jones converted to complete the scoring on another fine evening at the office.

Nant are still just three points ahead of reigning champions Pwllheli, who have a crucial game in hand on their title rivals.