Conwy begin Division One campaign with Bersham triumph

PROMOTION chasing Conwy made the perfect start to their North Wales Division One season with a 173-run win over Bersham.

Half centuries from Daniel Davies (53) and wicketkeeper Evan Williams (50) put them in the ascendancy after they were put into bat, with Phil Davies and skipper Rajjenu Britto producing scores of 28 and 35 respectively as the home side set a formidable target of 227-8 from their 50 overs.

Suresh Koswaththage was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking three wickets for the loss of 35 runs.

A superb all-round bowling display ensured that the away side never got close to reaching their target, with Martin Watford, Graham Meredith, Tom Plank and Shaun Davies all taking two wickets apiece as their opponents made just 54-9 from 20 overs.

Britto’s men will look to keep their unbeaten start to the season going this Saturday when they travel to Mold.