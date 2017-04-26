Venue confirmed for MMA star Azi Thomas' world title eliminator

THE venue for a Colwyn Bay mixed martial artist’s world title eliminator has been revealed.

Azi Thomas, who owns Paradox Gym in Colwyn Bay, will take on Pierre Botha on the South African promotion EFC card, which will take place at Carnival City Casino and Entertainment World on Saturday, May 13.

The bout is for the interim featherweight championship, but things could get even better for the winner with the news that current holder and Scotland native Daniel Henry is in talks with American juggernaut UFC regarding a potential deal.

The 36-year-old, said: “He's a former commonwealth representative for South Africa at wrestling so I expect him to take me down but I'm confident I'll finish him if he tries that with a submission.

“His striking isn't good but it is dangerous as he does a number of unorthodox things which makes him very hard to read.

“I'll get my timing right in terms of my preparation so I'll be more than ready May 13 and I am excited about what another win and finish will bring for me.”

The son of former Wrexham and Manchester United footballer Mickey, Thomas made a huge statement in his last fight with a first-round success against England’s Eden Newton at Russian promoting giant ACB’s show in March.

He has also featured on a special documentary, which gave fight fans’ a look into his behind-the-scenes preparation at the HAMMA Gym in St Helens.

Should he come away with the victory at the EFC showcase, then Thomas has set his sights on a world title and a shot at current featherweight king Paddy Pimblett.

“He is allegedly the best and that’s where I want to be. I didn’t take up this game to end up second or third, I want to come up against the best fighters and if everyone thinks that’s Paddy then he is definitely a target,” he added.