Conwy Borough part ways with Pritchard following relegation

CONWY Borough have parted company with manager Brian Pritchard following their relegation from the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Tangerines made the announcement on Wednesday, April 26 and Pritchard is the latest in a series of failed bosses to leave Y Morfa since Darren Moss led them to a second placed finish in 2014.

The departing boss took over from Will Ryder in November and despite securing a number of improved results, he was unable to save the club from demotion to the highly competitive Lock Stock Welsh Alliance.

With Division One high-flyers Glantraeth set to wrap up promotion to the second tier in the coming days, Boro will be advertising the position with “an emphasis on recruiting and basing the team more locally”.

A club spokesman, added: “Conwy Borough Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to Brian for his efforts during his time in the role and wish him all the best for the future.”