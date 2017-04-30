Playoff race goes to the wire as RGC down Carmarthen Quins

RGC tightened their grip on a Principality Premiership playoff spot with a 38-20 success over Carmarthen Quins.

A capacity crowd of 2,300 at Parc Eirias saw the Gogs sign off their home fixtures with another impressive display, which leaves them level on points with Pontypridd in the race for the postseason.

The pair are set to square off on Saturday in the final league game of the season in a do-or-die clash at Sardis Road.

Head coach Mark Jones, said: “When we were accurate and disciplined we looked comfortable but poor discipline at times stopped any momentum we had.

“The referee seemed harsh with us on a few occasions and Carmarthen were eager around the breakdown. When you added all that together then any momentum we had ended up stopping, but when we had the ball we looked far more comfortable.

“Winning today keeps us in the play-off race, and gives us a chance of that top finish. Llandovery have done us a favour beating Ebbw Vale and the Pontypridd result mean we are in a stronger position now then we were before kick off.”

The visitors opened the scoring with a penalty from Steffan Marshall and they had the best of the attacking play from the off.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who scored the first try of the afternoon when Tom Hughes touched down after good work from Carwyn Ap Myrddin. Jacob Botica smashed over the conversion.

Marshall hiked over his second penalty for Quins soon after, but their joy proved to be short lived as the Gogs went over again courtesy of an Ap Myrddin score. Botica hit the extras.

The same player was on hand to notch his second try after he finished off a superb move involving Hughes and Botica, while Andrew Williams also got himself on the scoresheet in a dominant first period.

The visitors came out with a renewed sense of purpose after the interval but the Gogs rearguard held firm under intense pressure despite conceding a try in the early stages.

Botica steadied the ship with a well-struck penalty, and they sealed the triumph late on when substitute Tom Seddon crossed the white wash after a fine run by Rhys Williams.