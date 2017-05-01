Colwyn Bay open home campaign with Lytham loss

COLWYN Bay were unable to build on their opening day triumph and they fell to a seven wicket reverse to Lytham at Penrhyn Avenue.

A poor batting display left them with too much to do in their first home Liverpool and District Premier Division fixture of the season, and Sion Morris’ side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Wallasey.

The home side made a disastrous start to their innings when the dangerous duo of Jordan Evans and Rumesh Buddhika were dismissed by Jack Saunders for a pair of ducks, while opener Huw Roberts made just two before he was trapped lbw by a Toby Lester delivery.

Bay responded well to the early setback and the partnership of George Johansen and Morris providing some stern resistance to get them back into the contest.

Johansen made a patient 90 from 141 balls, and the skipper was clean bowled by Joshua Holden when one shy of his half century.

Recent signing Will Higginson contributed just five to the cause, but wicket keeper Mike Littler hit a valuable 21 as the hosts declared on 190-0 after 55 overs.

The visitors started their run chase in dominant fashion, with the opening pair of Taylor Cornall and Thomas Hessey setting a solid foundation that ensured they reached their target in comfortable fashion.

Hessey made a stubborn 55 from 121 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Higginson, and Cornall saw out the whole innings on his way to an unbeaten 111.

Spin bowler Paul Jenkins provided a glimmer of hope by taking the prized scalps of Matthew Taaffe and Michael Guptill-Bunce for a pair of ducks to end the day on 2-54, but that was as good as it got for the former Welsh Cup winners as Joshua Holden’s 15 not out was enough for the away side to reach their target for the loss of three wickets after 50.3 overs of play.