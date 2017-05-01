Champions Llandudno suffer defeat at improving Denbigh

A HALF century from teenage sensation Will Sissons was not enough to prevent Llandudno from suffering an eight wicket defeat at Denbigh.

The North Wales Premier Division champions were undone by an impressive all-round display by Stuart Griffiths’ side, and they will be looking to bounce back at the earliest opportunity this Saturday when they travel to title rivals Bangor.

The visitors made a good start thanks to knocks of 19 and 32 from Danial Evans and Robin Smith, before Rydal Penrhos School pupil Sissons produced another classy display before he was skittled by Harrison Jones for 58.

Jones was on hand to take out the dangerous Ajay Dhawan for nine on his way to figures of 4-46, and seamer Adam Davies clean bowled skipper Jack Rimmington after he made a promising 23.

Rhydian Morgan provided a hint of resistance with a quick-fire 27, and Matthew Lambe aided his side’s cause with 17 as the away side finished on 209 all out from their 49.5 overs.

The home side’s opening partnership set them on their way to the triumph, with overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo showing his skillset with 63 from just 54 balls before he was caught by Rimmington from a Sissons delivery.

Fellow opener Gerallt Lyall proved to be far tougher proposition to remove, and the batsman hit six boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 71 which tipped the scales in the hosts’ favour.

All-rounder Jones made a steady 36 to see his side over the line, and they reached their total for the loss of just two wickets after 45.5 overs for their second win in succession.

Things do not get any easier for the champions this weekend, as they face a Bangor side who have won their opening two contests and come into the game on the back of a dominant win at Mochdre.