Mochdre lose second straight to title chasing Bangor

MOCHDRE were unable to open their home campaign with a victory as they suffered a 77-run loss to title hopefuls Bangor.

A century from overseas star Francois Mostert condemned Matthew Humphreys side to defeat, and they will aim to secure their first win of the Premier Division season this Saturday when they travel to Connah’s Quay.

Bowler Russ Boswell got the home side off to a positive start when he took out openers Sion Evans and David Winter for 12 and 31, but the combination of Nadeem Rehman and Mostert ensured the visitors took control of proceedings.

Rehman produced a scintillating 75 from 77 deliveries before he was run out, and Mostert marked his first start of the season with a knock of 109 until he was trapped lbw by Humphreys.

Patrick Glover notched an impressive three wickets when he removed captain Rob Marshall (10), Gwilym Jones (4) and Tomos Davies (0) on his way to figures of 3-56, and Syed Aslam hit an unbeaten 15 as the away side set a target of 281-7 from their 50 overs.

The home run chase got off to a poor start when Mike Humphreys was caught off a Mostert delivery for four, and Stewart Williams managed a patient 23 from 68 balls before he was ousted by Andy Williams.

Patrick Glover was clean bowled by Winter after making just 18, and the captain produced an impressive 41 before he was caught and bowled by Gareth Edwards, and the same bowler was on hand to trap Gareth Davies lbw on eight to end his spell on 3-40.

Despite Sam Davies and Liam Herbert making 25 and 26 not out, it was not enough to get them over the line as they were all out for 204 from 47 overs.