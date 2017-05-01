Conwy lose away opener at Mold

CONWY suffered their first defeat of the Division One season as they fell to a 153-run loss at Mold.

The home side got off to a flyer thanks to a sublime innings from Richard Crane, who proved to be a formidable presence at the crease and finished on an unbeaten 71 off 135 deliveries.

He was aided by Usman Butt and Duane Williams, who both made 29 until they became Patrick Jelley and Shaun Davies’ first victims of the afternoon, and Jelley was on hand to take out the dangerous skipper John Crane after he made 26.

A stunning knock from Stewart Roberts improved the hosts position, and he smashed no fewer than 11 boundaries on his way to 83 as they made 267-4 from their 50 overs.

The visiting run chase made a disappointing start as Crane removed both Phillip and Daniel Davies after they made five and a duck, while Jonathan Davies fell to Thomas North after contributing just five runs to the cause.

Their resistance came from Shaun Davies, who achieved 42 before he was skittled by North, but a devastating spell by Richard Deniz ended with 4-18 as the away side slumped to 114 all out from 34 overs of play.

Britto’s men will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday, May 13 when they travel to Pwllheli.