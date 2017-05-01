Welsh Alliance round-up: Llandudno Albion seal Division Two title

LLANDUDNO Albion have won the Division Two title with a pair of successes over the Bank Holiday weekend.

They secured the incredible feat of back-to-back promotions after a 2-1 win at Amlwch Town on Monday, which followed on from their 6-0 triumph over Llanfairpwll on Saturday.

The visitors fell behind on 15 minutes when Tom Rowlands struck for Town against the run of play, but the promotion chasers bounced back with two efforts in the final quarter of the contest from Mark Montgomery and Jordan Kane to give them another vital three points.

Saturday’s contest proved to be a far easier affair, with Kane, Montgomery, Harry Roberts, Ricky Jones, Ryan Vaughan and Joel Lloyd all finding the net.

Mochdre Sports bowed out of the hunt despite a 3-1 victory over Blaenau Ffestiniog thanks to goals from Cai Davies, Craig Roberts and Josh Grant, while a brace from Zyron Davies was the highlight of Penmaenmawr Phoenix’s 3-1 win over Cemaes Bay.

In Division One, Llandudno Junction’s slim hopes of securing the title are over after Glantraeth secured the title with a 2-1 success at Greenfield, and Llanrwst United remain in relegation trouble after the gained a creditable goalless draw at Llangefni Town.