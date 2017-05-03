FOCUS Wales is back and will take place over 11th-13th May 2017!

Each spring, the event places the music industry spotlight firmly on the emerging talent that Wales has to offer the world. FOCUS Wales 2017 will mark the festival's 7th edition, and will welcome over 7,000 people to the town, building upon 2016′s record attendance across a jam-packed weekend of events.

There's no place like Wrexham during FOCUS Wales, as we showcase 200+ bands, fill out a variety of spaces and music venues, using 20 stages, and hosting a full schedule of Interactive Industry Sessions, Stand-up Comedy, Arts events, and Film screenings, throughout the festival.

Lucy Spraggan may not have taken the traditional singer-songwriter route, but after three Top 40 albums and several sell-out tours, it’s clear to see she has developed a truly loyal fan base. Lucy appeared on the X Factor in 2012, since then her audition video has been viewed 35 million times on YouTube.

