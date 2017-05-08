Weightlifting wonderkid gets Welsh call-up

A WEIGHTLIFTING superstar has received a national call-up for a prestigious tournament.

Josh Lynch, a Year 8 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, will be part of the Wales squad that will compete at the Junior Battle Championships, which will be held in Austria in June.

The 13-year-old booked his place with the squad following a number of standout efforts this season, which have seen him claim a British Age Grade Championships and smash nine Welsh records in what has been an extremely promising young career to date.

The young hopeful, who has been tipped for future Olympic honours by coach and Commonwealth Games hopeful Harry Mysagni, is also a member of the Sale Sharks Rugby Academy and helped Rydal Penrhos’ U14 Hockey side reach the National Schools’ Final.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “Josh is thoroughly deserving of his Welsh selection given the amount he has achieved throughout the year.

“Although he is still developing, the amount of potential he has bodes significantly well for the future, and this will be another fantastic experience for him as Josh looks to add to his already impressive list of accolades.

“This is something that I am confident he has can do and everyone at Rydal Penrhos wishes Josh well with the national squad at the championships.”