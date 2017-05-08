Colwyn Bay school hockey stars claim back-to-back Welsh titles

HOCKEY stars at a Colwyn Bay school have made it back-to-back national titles after another tournament success.

The U16 side retained the National Schools’ Championship in fine style thanks to a 4-2 success over Monmouth Comprehensive School.

Despite the eventual result it was the South Wales side who drew first blood after a positive start led to the opening goal of the game on ten minutes.

This provoked a strong response from the Rydal Penrhos outfit, who levelled soon after when Fin Hare found the net following a period of sustained pressure.

Monmouth regained the advantage following a quick-break in what was proving to be an end-to-end contest, but Welsh international Jacob Heaton-Rue ensured they went into the break all square after he finished well following a sensational individual run.

After the break saw the defending champions take control thanks to the workrate of both Heaton-Rue and skipper Will Sissons, while national U156 goalkeeper Josh Thomas was on hand to repel any attacks throughout the second period.

Rydal Penrhos took the lead for the first time 15 minutes into the half when Jack Jones drilled the ball home following good work from Jai Deuster, and things got even better soon after when Sissons doubled their advantage to seal the triumph for the second season in succession.

Head of Hockey Phil Mather, said: “It is worth noting that this was truly a team performance and all those on the pitch deserve enormous credit.

“I would like to thank all the boys concerned for their consistency throughout the year. I hope they can see the results of their efforts in the hockey that they have produced, but I would like to challenge them to move into the Sixth Form and see if they can take the U18 title in 2018.

“Similarly to the current U15 and U14 pupils, can you make it three on the trot next year?”