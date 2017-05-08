Another positive weekend for in-form Colwyn Bay

COLWYN Bay emerged from their weekend fixtures with a pair of positive results.

Sion Morris’ side came away with a dramatic tie from their Liverpool and District Premier Division clash at Wallasey, before they advanced to the next stage of the Welsh Cup with an eight-wicket victory over Pontblyddyn.

They will look to continue their positive start to the campaign this Saturday when they host Northern at Penrhyn Avenue.

Saturday’s clash saw Bay start well with Ryan Holtby and Adam Campion taking the opening pair of Greg Beaver and Martin Williams for four and 11 respectively.

Chris Davies made a solid 37 before he was skittled by Campion (2-36), and the dangerous Alex Eagles fell victim to a Paul Jenkins delivery on ten.

The resistance came from captain Daniel Beaver and Tharinda Handi, who contributed 44 and 40 until they were both ousted by Holtby, who also took the scalp of Andrew Ward for 16 on his way to sublime figures of 5-63.

An unbeaten 22 from Josh Rylance was the only other score of note as the home side were all out for 205 from 54 overs.

The visiting run chase began poorly when Pat Leach was caught on ten, while Jordan Evans and Rumesh Buddhika combined for 44 runs before they were sent to the pavilion by Handi.

George Johnasen remains in poor form after became Handi’s latest victim for a duck, and the same bowler was on hand to remove the stubborn Campion for an impressive 66 to end the day with spellbinding figures of 7-73.

Things looked bleak when Morris was out for a two-ball duck, but Mike Littler’s 26 ensured they had something to show for their efforts after a thrilling contest.

Sunday’s cup clash was a far more comfortable affair, with Evans hitting a supreme 108 from just 64 balls to lead his team to success.