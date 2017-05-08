Struggling Mochdre fall to narrow defeat at Connah's Quay

MOCHDRE’s poor start to the North Wales Premier Division season continued with a one wicket reverse at Connah’s Quay.

The defeat leaves Matthew Humphreys’ side without a win from their opening three contests, and they will look to put things right this Saturday when they host newly promoted Chirk.

A superb opening partnership from Stewart Williams and James French got the visitors off to a positive start, with the duo making 84 and 57 respectively to put them in the driving seat.

Overseas star Patrick Glover aided their cause with a 34 knock before he was dismissed by Martin Burger (2-73), and the skipper put on a superb 48 not out as they set an imposing target of 260-3 from their 50 overs.

Despite the strong batting display they were unable to secure their opening triumph of the season, with Ryan Holloway (14), Mitchell Van Wyk (44) and David Fox (70) all falling to the bowling of Glover, who ended the day with figures of 4-73 from 12 overs.

The impressive Burger made a good start until he stretched for a Russ Boswell delivery which was caught by Liam Herbert when on 35, and the same bowler took a further three wickets for the loss of 54 runs.

A 15 knock from Gavin Parry ensured a nervy ending to proceedings, and an unbeaten 13 from Wesley Gillam was enough to give the home side a narrow win as they reached their target for the loss of nine wickets with just two overs to spare.