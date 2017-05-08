Llanrwst no match for title chasing Menai Bridge

LLANRWST were unable to cause an upset as they fell to a heavy nine-wicket defeat to title chasing Menai Bridge.

A poor batting display was the catalyst behind their third successive loss, and the early basement dwellers will look to kick start their campaign this Saturday when they travel to Hawarden Park.

The Rwsters made a difficult start that they were unable to recover from, with openers Huw Williams and Meirion Layton making six apiece before they were removed by Zach Ringrose and Gethin Roberts.

Ringrose was on hand to dismiss veteran Nathan Jones after he made just two, and he also took the scalps of Stefan Horan (1) and Colin Theron (28) on his way to figures of 4-24 from nine overs.

Amlyn Layton looked set for a big score until he was caught off a Dion Holden delivery on 17, and the Bridge skipper also dismissed Aron Hughes when he clean bowled him on 17.

Captain Aled Hughes (12) was the only other person to make a double-figure score as the home side made 108-9 from 43 overs.

The visitors made short work of reaching their target, with Holden hitting a quick-fire 20 before he was skittled off a Layton blockbuster.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, who did not manage to pick up another wicket and a superb unbeaten 57 from wicketkeeper Jack Gower, together with a 16 not out from Arwel Thomas ensured the away side reached their target with minimal fuss after 25 overs of play.