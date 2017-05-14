Newly promoted Abergele pick up first win at Llay Welfare

ABERGELE picked up their first win of the North Wales Division One season with a narrow 26-run success at Llay Welfare.

The newly promoted side picked up the morale-boosting triumph after losing their opening three league contests, and Ed Rooney’s men will attempt to make it back-to-back wins this Saturday when they host Bethesda.

Despite Ben Garnett making just nine after he was trapped lbw by Nathan Humphries, visiting batsmen David Moulson and Richard Marsh-Evans steadied the ship with knocks of 33 and 19 respectively.

The dangerous Sam Painter made just 14 before he was clean bowled by Ethan Griffiths, but Michael Thompson’s unbeaten 29 ensured the away side set a target of 121 all out from 44 overs.

Although it was not the most imposing of targets, Gele pulled out a sensational all-round bowling display, with Owen Lynam taking out the in-form duo of wicketkeeper John Lloyd and Jack Parry for a combined 18 runs on his way to figures of 3-37.

He was aided by the prolific Garnett, who ousted Mike Wright (8), John Parry (13) and Jacob Roberts (21) to end another impressive spell on 3-44.

Moulson also picked up a pair of wickets for the loss of eight runs as the home side fell short of their target and were all out for 95 after 28 overs.