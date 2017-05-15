Clubs set for Clwyd League suspension after fixture cancellations

A PAIR of clubs face suspension from the Vale of Conwy and Clwyd League after failing to complete their fixtures.

League officials have announced that Cymru Hotspur and Rhyl Athletic have “refused” to honour the remainder of their fixtures, causing

League chairman Bryan Roberts, said: "I am extremely annoyed and disappointed that two clubs within the league have taken upon themselves not to fulfil their league fixtures this season thereby causing total disruption to the league tables.

“Players from both clubs have refused to turn out with only two fixtures left. I will be looking for the league executive committee to impose heavy fines upon the clubs and their management and also to suspend them from the league for a period of at least three years.

“Those players who have refused to play out their fixtures may find that they will not be allowed to register for the league next season.”

Old Colwyn were another side who could not raise a team last weekend, but no sanctions will be imposed on them due to it being a first offence.

In the only game that survived the postponements, Llanfairfechan Town Reserves turned in one of their finest performances of the Division One campaign with an 8-0 home rout over Betws-y-Coed.

Iwan Jones, Danny Elmer and Ellis Jones all found the net twice in what was a dominant display, with Iestyn Thomas and Jamie Haggas completing the rout.