Llandudno stars honoured at end-pf-season awards

LLANDUDNO Football Club held their end of season presentation ceremony last weekend.

It has been another memorable season for Alan Morgan’s side, who took on the mighty Goteborg in the Europa League and secured Welsh Premier League football for the third successive year.

Captain and midfield general Tom Dix was Morgan’s choice for Manager’s Player of the Year, while talisman Danny Hughes was chosen for the Supporters’ Player of the Year honour.

Defender Mike Williams picked up the Players’ Player of the Season accolade after another outstanding contribution, while the club man of the year honour went to Peter Byron.

Laura Jones was deservedly give the Volunteer of the Year Award.

A Tudno spokesman, said: “Congratulations to all of the winners of the evening’s awards, but also to every single person at Llandudno Football Club who contribute in some way to this club, from the players and management of the senior side, right through to the volunteers. We thank you for all you do and hope to see all of you again ready for the next campaign.”