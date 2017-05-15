Conwy Borough appoint Gareth Thomas as new boss

CONWY Borough have appointed Gareth Thomas as their new manager.

The experienced boss enjoyed a memorable stint with Denbigh Town, where he led them to a third placed finish and a place in the Word Cup final in 2015/16, and has also previously managed Halkyn United, Buckley Town and FC Nomads.

He said: "I am delighted to join the club after accepting the manager’s position. After meeting the board early in the week the challenge to get Conwy Borough back into the Huws Gray Cymru Alliance is one I couldn’t turn down.

"The club is ambitious and, after a poor season which resulted in relegation, they have set out the long term plans, and it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.

"Off the pitch; the club has everything in place to challenge for the Welsh Premier League but the first priority is to get club back into the Cymru Alliance. This won’t be easy as there some good sides in the Welsh Alliance and it will be a hard league to get out of but it’s a challenge I am looking forward to and can’t wait to get started.

“If I felt it wasn’t possible then I'd never have taken the club up on the offer to manage them. I have had several options available to get back involved in football but this is a massive opportunity and one that I know will require hard work and patience but I am confident that I can achieve the goals set by the board.

"I am aware we are likely to have to rebuild the squad but this is something that I am already making plans for and hope to finalise a new backroom staff within the next week, whilst also talking to as many players as possible."