Llandudno Junction seal second spot after Llanrug United win

LLANDUDNO Junction earned themselves a second placed finish in Division One after a 2-0 final day win over Llanrug United.

The Railwaymen bounced back from a poor start to the campaign in fine style to reach the runners-up spot, which leaves them with plenty of optimism next term as they look to mount a promotion charge.

They got off to the perfect start in their final league outing when Lee Ellis found the net to give them the lead after just two minutes.

Chances came and went for both sides thereafter, but the hosts wrapped up the points after the break when Jamie Hobson found space and finished well following a dominant spell.

Abergele Town secured their place in the division with a 3-3 draw at dethroned champions Trearddur Bay.

Despite falling behind in the first minute when Dylan Roberts scored following a period of sustained pressure, a brace from Kieron Ellis plus a solitary strike from ageing midfielder Anthony Robshaw was enough to give the visitors a share of the spoils.