Colwyn Bay up to fifth after Northern win

IN-FORM Colwyn Bay turned in another superb effort to record an eight-wicket win over Northern at Beach Close.

Sion Morris’ side now sit in fifth position after their second Liverpool and District Premier Division success of the campaign, and they will be looking for further points this Saturday when they travel to Bootle.

New acquisition Gareth Goodson got the home side off to a flyer in the field, with the all-rounder taking the wickets of Stephen Cole (4), Wade Williams (0) and Liam Grey (1) in a devastating spell which ended with 3-25 from nine overs.

Dangerous opener Stephen Lucas was clean bowled by Ryan Holtby after making just ten, and the same bowler was on hand to dismiss skipper James Cole (2) and Justin Snow (14) on his way to figures of 4-29 from a mammoth 18 overs.

The visiting resistance came from Tom Jones and Josh Thompson, who made 50 and 43 respectively before they were both skittled by Paul Jenkins (3-42) as the away side were all out from 160 from 55 overs of play.

A stunning partnership from Pat Leach and Jordan Evans ensured that the hosts reached their target with minimal fuss, with the latter hitting a quick-fire 46 from 32 deliveries before he was eventually removed by Tom Sephton.

Leach, who returned to the club this summer, continued his fine form with an unbeaten knock of 74 to lead his side to glory, with Rumesh Buddhika hitting 28 as Morris’ men reached their total for the loss of two wickets.

There was further success for the second unit, who came away from their clash with nearby rivals Prestatyn with a 158-run success.

A century from Zak Gidlow got them off to a flyer as they set an imposing target of 223-1, before Huw Roberts took four wickets without conceding a single run as the home side mustered just 65 in reply.