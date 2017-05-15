Struggling Mochdre still seek first win after shock Chirk defeat

STRUGGLING Mochdre are still seeking their first win of the Premier Division season after a shock 13-run home reverse to Chirk.

The home side fell just short of recording their opening triumph of the campaign against the newly promoted side, and things do not get any easier this Saturday when they make the trip to in-form Denbigh.

The visitors started their innings well with Nathan Aldridge and Gareth Partridge making 33 and 35, while Chris Prichard contributed an impressive 76 before he was eventually despatched by overseas star Patrick Glover.

Nichloas Flack (20) and skipper Andrew Swarbrick (29) both kept the runs ticking along, while Adam Jones took two wickets for the loss of 35 runs as the away side ended their 50 overs on 239-9.

Openers Stewart Williams (1) and wicketkeeper James French (2) got the run chase off to the worst possible start when they were both skittled by Swarbrick and Nick Flack, but things improved dramatically courtesy of a classy knock of 54 from Glover.

He was eventually dismissed by Swarbrick after playing a delivery into the hands of James Carter, but a nervy ending was assured when captain Matt Humphreys contributed 44 before he was removed Wynn Jones.

Despite the promising position, a lower order collapse was to blame for their fourth loss in succession, with Billy Swarbrick and Luke Gardner claiming a pair of wickets apiece as the hosts were all out from 221 from 49 overs.