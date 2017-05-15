Champions Llandudno pick up second straight win with Connah's Quay triumph

PREMIER Division champions Llandudno made it three wins from four games to start the defence of their title with a two-wicket victory over Connah’s Quay.

The in-form side secured their second win in succession but were made to work hard for their triumph, and they will aim to make further ground on unbeaten leaders Menai Bridge this Saturday when they travel to newly promoted Chirk.

Captain Jack Rimmington got the home side off to a strong start when he clean bowled Mitchell Van Wyk for just nine, while fellow opener Ryan Holloway was superbly run out by Lewis Jones for a duck.

Tom Thornton took the prized wickets of David Fox and Martin Burger for 16 and 14 respectively, and Matthew Jones produced a devastating spell to oust Thomas Hooson (5), Richard Smith (6) and Shane Carlton (9) on his way to sublime figures of 4-37 from ten overs.

An unbeaten 61 from visiting skipper Darren Leach ensured they set a respectable target of 168 all out, with Rimmington ending the day on 2-31.

The home run chase got off to a disastrous start thanks to the impressive bowling of Ryan Holloway, who sent Lewis Jones (5), Danial Evans (8) and Matthew Jones (0) back to the pavilion in quick succession to finish on 4-63 from 12 overs.

Overseas star Robin Smith produced a knock of 44 from as many balls to steady the ship, and Rhydian Morgan also produced the same score without losing his wicket to ensure the hosts reached their required target for the loss of eight wickets.