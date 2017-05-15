Llanrwst remain bottom after Hawarden Park loss

LLANRWST remain rooted to the Premier Division basement after a 12-run defeat at Hawarden Park.

The Rwsters have picked up just five points from their opening four league contests, and they go in search of their elusive first win when they host Brymbo.

A superb 82 from Dilruk Yahathugoda got the hosts off to a strong start, with Wesley Sleep (32), Campbell Marr (33) and Adam Cross (33*) also providing notable scores as they set a target of 228-9 from their 50 overs.

Colin Theron picked up three wickets for the loss of 51 runs, while Jack Hughes was also in good form and ended the day with figures of 2-43.

Despite losing opener Huw Williams for a duck early on, the away side regrouped courtesy of a stunning century from Meirion Layton, who produced a knock of 107 before he eventually played a Michael Wooton delivery into the hands of Sleep.

He was aided at the crease by Amlyn Layton, who hit a half century 54 which featured a number of classy shots, but a middle and lower order collapse led by In Martin’s 3-24 meant they fell narrowly short and finished on 216-9 for their fourth loss in succession.