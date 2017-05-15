Conwy suffer heavy ten wicket reverse at Pwllheli

CONWY suffered their second defeat in three Division One outings with a heavy ten-wicket reverse at Pwllheli.

The visitors were all out for 114 after a poor batting display, with a knock of 62 from Jonathan Davies the only highlight of a disappointing innings at the crease.

Sean Reilly and Martin Jones both picked up three wickets apiece for the impressive hosts, with Michael Hughes notching a pair for the loss of 17 runs.

The home side made quick inroads into their target with the opening partnership of Craig Edwards and Chris Moore proving too strong for the visiting bowling attack.

Edwards went on to finish on 55 not out from 49 balls, with Moore contributing an unbeaten 57 as the hosts reached their required total after 18 overs.

Shaun Davies’ side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Carmel and District.