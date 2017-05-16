Llandudno Junction promoted to Huws Gray Alliance after Glantraeth refusal

LLANDUDNO Junction will ply their trade in the Huws Gray Alliance next season after champions Glantraeth refused promotion.

The Railwaymen sealed second spot in their final fixture of the Division One campaign, and they accepted an invitation to the second tier on Tuesday.

Following a club meeting, a Glantraeth statement read: “In the past we have always accepted promotion from the Welsh Alliance and have enjoyed considerable success at the higher level, it was then a comparatively easy decision to make. However, it is now a whole new ballgame with the huge changes to the criteria for membership of the Huws Gray Alliance that have been introduced.

“A 250-seater stand as required within two years is simply not possible on our privately owned ground, that is a fact, so accepting promotion would mean making a big commitment but with no long term future in the higher league as we would be relegated back to the Welsh Alliance no matter what our league position due to not meeting the ground criteria as specified by the FAW.”

Glantraeth secretary Stan Strickland, added: “We might be accused of lacking ambition but this is a dilemma that many clubs in the Welsh Alliance are going to have to face in future if they finish in a promotion position.

“Erecting a 250 seat stand that will rarely see more than 20 seated spectators is a step too far. There would verge on a seat for every person in the village.”