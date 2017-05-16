Hometown hero Gareth Evans departs Llandudno for Caernarfon Town

HOMETOWN hero Gareth Evans has left Llandudno to join Huws Gray Alliance side Caernarfon Town.

The talented midfielder announced the shock departure on Monday after a two-year stint with Alan Morgan’s side, where he helped them achieve Europa League football and establish themselves in the Welsh Premier League.

The acquisition of the former Colwyn Bay star represents a significant coup for the Canaries, who have set their sights on regaining the title and securing promotion after finally obtaining their FAW Domestic License.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “Gaz is someone I've admired for a very long time. He's your typical box to box midfielder, has bags of quality, loves a tackle and has vast experience.

“He has played in the English system for a very successful Colwyn Bay side under Frank Sinclair before helping Llandudno get to the Welsh Premier League. Since then he's experienced European football so comes in with the know-how required to reach the top level.

“He's a close friend of mine so I know that Gaz will run through a brick wall for me. He's a massive coup for the football club and in my eyes a huge statement of intent in our quest to get Caernarfon Town Football Club into the Welsh Premier League.”