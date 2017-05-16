Welsh rugby legend Mike Phillips attends Colwyn Bay school awards

A WELSH rugby legend was the special guest at Rydal Penrhos’ annual Sports Awards dinner recently.

Mike Phillips, who surpassed the record set by Dwayne Peel as the most capped scrum-half Wales’ history, was on hand to give out the prizes on Friday, May 5, just a few short hours before he played his final professional contest in Sale Sharks’ dramatic 27-24 success over Bath.

The 34-year-old, who earned a staggering 94 caps for his country, also took part in a special question and answer session with Director of Sport Allen Boyd following the presentations, where he spoke about his school days, his life as a professional and offered advice to the aspiring athletes in the room.

It has been another hugely successful year of sporting achievement at Rydal Penrhos, which was highlighted with the large number of pupils receiving the Headmaster’s Award given for international recognition.

Dan Owen headed the list after earning four Wales U18 rugby caps, while Martyna Ruszkowska (Swimming), Zac Blomeley and Ewan Luke (Sailing) and Josh Thomas and Jacob Heaton-Rue (Hockey) all received the honour after impressing on the national stage.

Head Boy and RGC U18 star Adam Sabri took home both the Morphy Cup and Director of Sport Award for his outstanding overall contribution, while the Derbyshire Cup went to Elinor Davies.

Mr Boyd, said: “It was great to have such a well-known and respected special guest at our Sports Awards, and I would like to thank Mike and Sale Sharks on behalf of everyone at Rydal Penrhos for attending the event.

“Everyone who attended was listening intently during the Q&A, and we had many in the audience that will no doubt have aspirations to emulate his achievements in the future, so it was also a great source of inspiration for them.

“The sporting success we have had across all platforms this year has been extraordinary, which is a testament to the hard work of scholars, other pupils and staff at the school.”