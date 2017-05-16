Colwyn Bay school hosts MCC for 93rd consecutive year

CRICKETERS at Rydal Penrhos welcomed one of the most storied sides in the country for a prestigious annual fixture.

The first XI took on Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday, May 3, in a fixture that dates back more than nine decades between the two teams.

After the visitors decided to bat first and they set a target of 198-4 from their allotted overs, with skipper and Colwyn Bay squad member Jack Sissons ending an impressive spell with figures of 2-41 from 10 overs.

He was aided by the bowling of Jack Jones, who took the remaining two wickets for the loss of 57 runs.

Rydal Penrhos’ run chase was stifled despite a good knock from Sissons, and the home side were struggling on 66-5 with nobody at the other end to aid the captain.

Head Boy Adam Sabri emerged from the pavilion with a sense of purpose and smashed his way to a quick-fire 66 and a 105 partnership with Sissons before he was eventually skittled.

This proved to be the turning point as the home side fell just 11 runs short of reaching their required total.

Links between Rydal Penrhos and the club have strengthened further this year, with the school chosen as the North Wales hub for the prestigious MCC Foundation, which is being run by Director of Sport Allen Boyd and Menai Bridge captain Dion Holden.