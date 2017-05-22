Friends reunited as Llandudno draw Caernarfon Town in Nathaniel MG Cup

LLANDUDNO will be facing some familiar faces in the first stage of nest season’s Nathaniel MG Cup.

In what is arguably the tie of the round, Alan Morgan’s side welcome Caernarfon Town to the Giant Hospitality Stadium, which pits former Tudno assistant manager Sean Eardley and midfield Gareth Evans against their old club at the earliest opportunity.

Prestatyn Town will make the short trip to Johnny Haseldin’s Holywell Town in the North East regional stage of the tournament, with the Huws Gray Alliance champions having secured a double over their rivals during their promotion campaign.

Relegated Rhyl will host Flint Town United in the same section of the draw, with the Silkmen expected to be among the challengers for the second-tier crown alongside Niall McGuinness’ side next term.

Europa League qualifiers Bangor City take on HGA side Denbigh Town as they look to get their hands on some silverware, while Holyhead Hotspur travel to Porthmadog in the North West section.

Full draw: Bala Town v Newtown AFC, Caersws v Aberystwyth Town, Airbus UK Broughton v Cefn Druids, Holywell Town v Prestatyn Town, Rhyl v Flint Town United, Bangor City v Denbigh Town, Llandudno v Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog v Holyhead Hotspur.