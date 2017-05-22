Conwy Borough appoint Alun Winstanley as assistant boss

NEW Conwy Borough boss Gareth Thomas has appointed Alun Winstanley as his assistant manager.

The 36-year-old is a UEFA “B" License qualified coach who is currently undergoing his “A” License and has been a key member of the management team at Caernarfon Town in the past two seasons.

His spell at The Oval saw the Cofi’s finish as champions and runners up in the Huws Gray Alliance along with being semi-finalists in the Welsh Cup and winning the League Cup twice.

Thomas, said: "The minute I heard Alun could be available I got straight onto him to try and get him in.

“He is an outstanding coach and his record in the past two seasons at Caernarfon speaks for itself and I know high highly he was thought of there.

“I'm delighted he has come on-board and look forward to working with him."

Winstanley, added: "After considering a number of options I had put to me, and having conversations with Gareth and knowing the chairman and how much work that has been put in the background at the club, I felt this was a great project and challenge to be involved in, getting the club back into the Cymru Alliance first and foremost.

"The desire and passion shown by the new manager and the chairman to bring me into this club was a big factor and I hope to repay their faith in me by doing everything I can to make this club successful.”

Thomas also revealed that player recruitment is progressing well and a number of last season’s squad will be reporting for training during pre-season.