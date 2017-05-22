Supporters urged to turn out in force for Llandudno AGM

LLANDUDNO are calling on supporters to turn out in force for the club’s Annual General Meeting.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 15 at the Crossbar Clubhouse at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, with the meeting set to begin at 7pm.

There are a host of positions available for anyone wishing to get involved at the club, which is seeking volunteers as they prepare to embark on their third season in the Welsh Premier League.

A club spokesman, said: “The club is run entirely by volunteers and has grown into one of the leading football clubs in Wales – but we need more help if we are to keep moving forward.

“Come along and see if you can be part of a team that really does make a difference in the community.”

Among the areas that positions are available in are finance, book-keeping, match day stewards, fundraising officers and ground attendants.

They are also looking to add to their Board of Directors, with more set to be explained at the AGM.

Meanwhile, Llandudno midfielder Danny Hughes has been awarded Goal of the Season from the WPL’s end of season awards.

The playmaker was given the accolade for his sensational curling effort at Aberystwyth Town in February.