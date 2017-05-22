Llandudno to host ECB All-Stars youth scheme

LLANDUDNO Cricket Club have joined forces with the England and Wales Cricket Board to deliver the new all-stars initiative.

All Stars Cricket is a new national introduction to cricket, aimed at youngsters between five and eight. After registering, youngsters receive their own personalised kit, with their name on their shirt. They also receive a bat, ball, cap, drinks bottle and cricket kit bag supplied, and access to money can't buy experiences.

As well as receiving their own kit, youngsters will receive eight hourly coaching sessions delivered by trained coaches.

Parents are also actively encouraged to join in the sessions and assist the coach.

The emphasis is on fun and the sessions are delivered in a safe and secure environment, and the aim of the scheme is to introduce youngsters to the sport.

Anyone wishing to register can do so at www.allstarscricket.co.uk.