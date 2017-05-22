Colwyn Bay school stars train with British and Irish Lions squad

COLWYN Bay school hopefuls got to train with the best rugby players in the country at a once-in-a-lifetime experience recently.

Llion Morris, George Watkins, Christian Cheesley, Matthew Stubbins and Freddie James travelled Cardiff on Wednesday, May 17, where they took part in a training session with the British and Lions squad before they head off on their highly anticipated tour of New Zealand.

The Year 6 pupils at Rydal Penrhos went through a number of coaching drills with the likes of skipper Sam Warburton, winger Anthony Watson and forwards Rory Best and Joe Marler, where they worked on a wide range of techniques that will stand them in good stead for the future.

Following the session the players took time to speak to the pupils, pose for pictures and sign autographs.

The trip was organised by Director of Sport Allen Boyd, who said: “It was an unbelievable experience and one that the five who came down will remember for a very long time.

“The players were fantastic with the group and spent a lot of time after the session signings shirts and having their photo taken, which was fantastic.

“I would like to thanks Canterbury New Zealand who gave us this fantastic opportunity, and to all the British and Irish Lions squad that made our pupils feel so welcome and took time out of their busy schedules to join the session.”