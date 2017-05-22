Colwyn Bay hold firm for Bootle draw

COLWYN Bay continued their encouraging start to the Liverpool and District Premier Division season with a hard fought draw at Bootle.

With conditions having a huge say in proceedings Sion Morris’ side managed to claim a share of the spoils, meaning they have lost just one of their opening five contests as they prepare to host Rainhill on Saturday.

Bowler Ryan Holtby got the visitors off to a good start in the field when he took out Neil Williams for 20, and this was quickly followed by the prized wicket of Mike Farrell for a golden duck.

Holtby was in ruthless form throughout his sublime spell, taking out Jakson Knight (20) and Danny Davies (19), before finally removing opener Vishal Tripathi for an impressive 70 on his way to figures of 5-79 from 18.5 overs.

An unbeaten stand of 28 and 21 respectively from captain Craig Prince and Will Purser ensured the home side declared on 190-6 from 36 overs.

In difficult conditions the Bay run chase began with some concern after Jordan Evans was despatched for a duck, and overseas star Rumesh Buddhika contributed 17 before he played a Prince delivery into the hands of Scott Butterworth.

Bootle’s skipper also took out Adam Campion (29) and George Johansen (16), with Chris Stenhouse removing the stubborn Pat Leach after he made 21.

It was left to the skipper to steady the ship, and his patient 29 not out from 52 deliveries meant the away side ended the day on 136-6 from 38 overs before bad light and adverse weather halted play.

Bay’s second unit were also held to a draw in their home clash with Prescot and Odyssey, with a knock of 84 from Huw Roberts proving to be the highlight.