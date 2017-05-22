Danial Evans stars as champions Llandudno down Chirk

CHAMPIONS Llandudno picked up their fourth win in five North Wales Premier Division contests with a narrow one-wicket success at Chirk.

Jack Rimmington’s side were made to work hard for the victory against the newly promoted outfit, and they are set for another tough clash this Saturday when they travel to in-form St Asaph.

Bowling star Tom Thornton (2-23) got the away side off to a flyer when he remover Nathan Aldridge and Gareth Partridge for eight and 19, before Rimmington ousted Chris Prichard after he made just two.

The dangerous Nick Flack was trapped lbw by Danial Evans after making 21, and the same bowler was on hand to dispose of skipper Andrew Swarbrick (0), Wynn Jones (1) and Gareth Kelshaw (8) to end a devastating ten over spell with figures of 4-13.

Steve Kelshaw provided some resistance with a knock of 24, but the home side were all out after making just 116 from 44 overs.

The talented Swarbrick wasted no time in tearing into the Tudno batting attack, with the captain taking out Lewis Jones 94), Matthew Jones (0) and Robin Smith (2) in quick success on his way to 4-32, and Rimmington made four before being caught off a Flack delivery.

All-rounder Evans then turned the game on its head with a stunning 62 in what were difficult conditions, and double figure scores from Rhydian Morgan (14) and Ajay Dhawan (13*) were enough to get them over the line with one wicket to spare.

There was further success in the form of their second unit, who had a century knock of 126 from Alex Owen to thank for a 65-run success over Buckley.