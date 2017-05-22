Batting collapse sees Llanrwst suffer Brymbo reverse

STRUGGLING Llanrwst are rooted to the Premier Division basement after a 20-run home loss to Brymbo.

The Rwsters have yet to record a win in what has been a dismal campaign to date, and they will look to make it sixth time lucky on Saturday when they host second-from-bottom Mochdre.

Things began well in the field for the hosts, with bowler Colin Theron taking the wickets of James Claybrook (1), Ben Roberts (0) and Mohamed Jayman (2) in quick succession on his way to outstanding figures of 4-16.

The bowling attack continued to provide scalps at a rapid rate, with Alwyn Williams removing Conner Davies and Jake James for six and 13, and the same bowler was on hand to trap Chris Craven lbw on nine to end his spell on 3-13 from seven overs.

Daniel Parry’s unbeaten 31 provided the only score of note as the visitors were all out for just 78, with Scott Thomas picking up a pair of lower order wickets for the loss of 12 runs.

Despite chasing a poor total the home side were unable to match their performance with the bat, with the Layton brothers of Amlyn and Meirion making four and 15 in a disappointing opening partnership.

Nathan Jones continued his struggles when he was clean bowled by Daniel Parry after making one, and the same bowler took out Scott Thomas for a duck as the home side had no answers for the Brymbo seamers.

A knock of 27 from Aron Hughes gave the Rwsters a chance of achieving their first victory, but their final five batsmen combined for a pitiful six runs as they were skittled for 58 off 24 overs.