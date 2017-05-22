Batting heroics give Conwy win over Carmel and District

IMPROVING Conwy picked up their second triumph of the North Wales Premier Division season with an eye-catching four wicket success over Carmel and District.

Despite the eventual result, it was the visitors who were on the front foot early courtesy of a stunning century from Nicholas White.

The opener was in ruthless form throughout the innings, and smashed 17 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 126.

Gwion Dafydd (13) and Barry McGauty (13) also provided double figure scores, and things got even better when Alec Davies notched a quick-fire 50 before he was sent back to the pavilion off a Shaun Davies delivery.

Talented bowler Graham Meredith provided a pair of middle order wickets for the loss of 57 runs as the away side set an imposing total of 296-6 from their 50 overs.

The home run chase began brightly thanks to a sensational opening stand from Rajjenu Britto and Davies, with the dynamic duo hitting 54 and 88 to put them in the ascendancy.

The openers were aided further by a brilliant knock from Daniel Davies, who fell four shy of his half century, while Jonathan Davies (25) and David Wilkinson (38) also contributed significant scores as the home side reached their target for the loss of six wickets with ten balls to spare.

Britto’s men will look to continue their good form when they travel to Llay Welfare on Saturday.