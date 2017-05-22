Pierre Botha world title eliminator rematch 'unlikely', says MMA star Azi Thomas

A WORLD title eliminator rematch with Pierre Botha is ‘unlikely’, according to MMA star Azi Thomas.

The Colwyn Bay sensation overcame a serious leg injury to come away with a spirited draw from the EFC bout, which further enhanced his reputation as one of the premiere combat fighters anywhere in the country.

Thomas, who stated his recover from an LCL tear is “going well”, is pessimistic about facing Botha to secure a shot at the championships later this year.

He said: “I don’t think the fight is going to happen, they don’t want me fighting him again and I am looking at other options.”

Botha turned to social media site Facebook to offer an apology to Thomas for an illegal knee that nearly cost the South African the bout vis disqualification, something that the owner of Paradox Gym on Abergele Road refused to take the victory in that form.

The former Commonwealth Games wrestler, said: “Well done champ it was one good fight hope the recovery is going well.

“Sorry once again about that blow to your head I am still feeling bad but you recovered quickly. I wish you well and God bless.”

While no details of who Thomas will face next have been revealed, it is expected that he will remain one of the primary featherweight contenders as he looks to finally get his hands on the gold.

The son of former Manchester United and Wales star Mickey is also promoting a special event featuring a host of fighters from the region at Llandudno Junction Labour Club on June 3.